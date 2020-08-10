By
 

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

A pandemic ‘silver lining’: You can start drug treatment over the phone — and more people are starting to

Nurse care manager Diane Whitmire, right, speaks with a patient over a video call at Sea Mar Behavioral Health Centers in White Center. Providers expanding telehealth services due to the coronavirus pandemic have seen a rise in people starting drug treatments. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
A big barrier to getting people into drug treatment has always been getting the addicted person to go see a doctor — especially in rural areas where the nearest clinic is many miles away.

But that’s changed since COVID-19 reached the U.S. and Washington’s governor ordered the state to stay at home. In response to the pandemic, restrictions around in-person visits to prescribers for medication-assisted treatment have been suspended across the country, restrictions on billing phone visits to Medicaid were eased, and providers began expanding telemedicine options. At many clinics, you can now get a substance use disorder assessment over the phone, and pick up your prescription at a local pharmacy.

Leading experts in the field want the changes to stay, at least until expanded access can be studied.

Read the full story here.

Evidence mounts for masks

Respiratory droplets traveled about 2.5 inches in this experiment using a stitched, two-layer cotton mask over the nose and mouth. (Florida Atlantic University, College of Engineering and Computer Science)
From a beauty shop in Missouri to a summer camp in Georgia to good old-fashioned lab tests, there’s increasing evidence that masks can protect against the coronavirus. And it looks like some types are better than others at limiting how far respiratory droplets travel.

More on masking:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Tino López, seen here in West Seattle, is a server near downtown Seattle’s waterfront and had to make the decision between going to work to risk his safety, or staying at home and not getting paid. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
While Latinos are 13% of Washington’s population, they comprise 43% of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Here’s a look at some of the reasons why.

When the school year starts, and with it remote learning, day care providers will be thrust into the role of de facto teachers. How will the already struggling industry cope?

Sad but true: Scammers are trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some things to know to avoid becoming a victim.

Grim milestone: The United States topped 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend. By contrast, New Zealand marked its 100th day without a case.

President Donald Trump’s attempt to circumvent Congress to provide coronavirus relief in the absence of a broad agreement resulted in confusion and uncertainty Sunday for tens of millions of unemployed Americans and countless businesses seeking aid after critical benefits lapsed.

Remember the school in Georgia where two students were briefly suspended after images they shared of a crowded hallway went viral? Nine people there have tested positive for the virus.

"I’d rather stay home and die": A deeply rooted fear of hospitals is driving COVID-19 deaths in Mexico, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

