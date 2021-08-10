Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant and unvaccinated people, the state of Washington, as well as Seattle and King County, issued sweeping orders requiring public employees get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

The mandates will affect hundreds of thousands of employees from Seattle cops to state social workers, county jail employees, WSDOT road crews and health care workers.

The push in Washington State comes as the Biden administration has increasingly been urging state and local government, as well as businesses, to consider such mandates. The administration has said it is pondering how to encourage more unvaccinated Americans to get their shots without issuing further vaccine mandates beyond the federal workforce.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the Food and Drug Administration will begin giving full approval to the coronavirus vaccines by month’s end, potentially spurring a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as in schools and universities.

