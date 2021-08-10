Amid a spike in COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant and unvaccinated people, the state of Washington, as well as Seattle and King County, issued sweeping orders requiring public employees get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
The push in Washington State comes as the Biden administration has increasingly been urging state and local government, as well as businesses, to consider such mandates. The administration has said it is pondering how to encourage more unvaccinated Americans to get their shots without issuing further vaccine mandates beyond the federal workforce.
Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the Food and Drug Administration will begin giving full approval to the coronavirus vaccines by month’s end, potentially spurring a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as in schools and universities.
COVID outbreak at Tacoma facility for immigrant detainees worsens, with 150 cases since June
An outbreak of COVID-19 cases that began in early June at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, a facility for detained immigrants, has continued to worsen. Since then, 150 people, including seven guards and a federal health care worker, have tested positive, according to a lawyer monitoring court-ordered government notices of coronavirus cases at the facility.
The virus surge came as the federal government, in an attempt to relieve overcrowding at holding facilities at the southern border, transferred nearly 1,100 immigrants to the Tacoma detention center, according to a document submitted to federal court by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington.
While the government released about 570 detainees it deemed at high risk of contracting COVID-19, “the harm is done,” said the attorney watching case notices, Aaron Korthuis of Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.
Virtually all of those who contracted the virus tested positive shortly after arriving at the Tacoma facility, leading Korthuis and his legal rights organization to contend the government is not taking adequate precautions when transferring people.
Abbott’s request Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Meantime, the Dallas and Austin school districts announced Monday that they would require students and staff to wear face masks. The Houston school district already announced a mask mandate for its students and staff later this week if its board approves.
The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the wave.
Merkel, state governors meet to decide on pandemic rules
While Germany has relatively low numbers of virus cases compared to other European countries, cases are rising again and authorities are fearing that especially young people who are not vaccinated yet may contract and spread the virus in the coming weeks and months.
On Monday, the country’s disease control agency registered 2,480 new cases, about 700 more than a week ago. Some 45.6 million people, or almost 55% of the population, are fully vaccinated.
After a sluggish start of the vaccination campaign that only really gained traction from March onward, the rate of vaccination has dropped again in recent weeks, and officials worry they may not reach the target set by the country’s disease control agency, of immunizing at least 85% of people between ages 12 and 59 and 90% of those over 60.
The entire state of Arkansas has only eight ICU beds available, after the state yesterday set a record for hospitalizations.
Members of the U.S. military will be required to get a vaccine starting next month — or possibly sooner. Right now, the services vary widely in their vaccination rates.