Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
More testing in Seattle: The city of Seattle will open a third free COVID-19 testing site, this one at Rainier Beach High School on Aug. 7. Unlike Seattle's drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in North Seattle and Sodo, this Rainier Beach site will accept walk-ups. An aim is to reach more of the city’s Black and Indigenous people and other people of color, many of whom live in the South End, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Friday. The city plans to open a fourth site in Southwest Seattle later this summer.
Testing questions answered: Where can you get tested for COVID-19? What does a test cost? The Seattle Times answered those questions and others submitted by readers about testing — the kind used to diagnose an active infection and the kind that detects antibodies to the virus.
Adventurous life remembered: Strong-willed, well dressed and outgoing, Geraldine Gormley blazed a path from her hometown of Portland to Alaska and Germany before she landed in Edmonds. Along the way, she raised three daughters and forged enduring friendships. Gormley, who lived at Edmonds Landing retirement and assisted living facility, died April 11 of COVID-19. Sunday would have been her 97th birthday.
Unemployment boost?: The White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up the economy and family budgets but expired Friday. Meanwhile, a 16,000-member Facebook group focused on Washington’s overwhelmed unemployment system is dispensing good advice and serving as an unexpected, welcoming community.
First child dies: California health officials reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child on Friday, saying the victim was a teenager who had other health conditions. It’s extremely rare for children to die of the coronavirus. But a new study says infected children younger than age 5 may host up to 100 times as much of the virus in the upper respiratory tract as adults.
"Weird dance": Washington state's schools chief is engaging in what a staff member described as a "weird dance" with lawmakers in his quest for COVID-19 stimulus funding to help teachers and students prepare for classes this fall.
Unexpected loser: While work-from-home policies are helping to make lumber a top performer as shut-in Americans build decks and fences, office closures are devastating another tree product: paper.