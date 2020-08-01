Washington still hasn’t seen a turnaround in its rise in COVID-19 cases, and case numbers continue to trend upward in many counties, according to the state Department of Health’s latest situation report, released Friday.

Meanwhile, the White House and its GOP allies appear to be retreating from their opposition to a $600-per-week supplemental unemployment benefit that has propped up the economy and family budgets. Negotiations continued Friday night.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.