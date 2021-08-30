Across the globe and close to home, pushback continues against public-health measures aimed at containing the delta variant-driven surge of COVID-19 infections.
In Great Britain, crowds are massing at stadiums and some seem weary of masking and other mandates, despite a surge in infections. As the New York Times reports, “the public has moved on, even if the virus has not.”
In Washington, the state employees union has sued Gov. Jay Inslee, seeking an injunction delaying his Oct. 18 deadline for public employees to get vaccinated or obtain an exemption. The union says it is not anti-vaccine, but argues the impacts of the mandate need to be carefully negotiated before it is implemented.
Meanwhile, if your kids are struggling after a year of distance learning, experts are offering advice, including high-dosage tutoring, to help students catch up.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Washington's state employee union is suing Gov. Jay Insleeto delay his vaccine mandate from kicking in until its full impacts have been adequately negotiated. State employees have been told (along with health care, K-12 and higher education workers) to get vaccinated by Oct. 18 or get fired. That means they'd need their first dose as early as next week, depending on which vaccine they get.
Tens of millions of students may be months or even a year behind because of the pandemic. We took a look at what the research says about how to catch them up. The learning curve may be steepest for English-language learners; less than half logged into classes in some districts last year, by one estimate. One state's newcomer academies offer lessons in getting them back on track.