Across the globe and close to home, pushback continues against public-health measures aimed at containing the delta variant-driven surge of COVID-19 infections.

In Great Britain, crowds are massing at stadiums and some seem weary of masking and other mandates, despite a surge in infections. As the New York Times reports, “the public has moved on, even if the virus has not.”

In Washington, the state employees union has sued Gov. Jay Inslee, seeking an injunction delaying his Oct. 18 deadline for public employees to get vaccinated or obtain an exemption. The union says it is not anti-vaccine, but argues the impacts of the mandate need to be carefully negotiated before it is implemented.

Meanwhile, if your kids are struggling after a year of distance learning, experts are offering advice, including high-dosage tutoring, to help students catch up.

