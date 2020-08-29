As the coronavirus persists in Washington state, many of its 7.5 million people are thinking ahead to September and fall activities.

While classroom instruction has moved mostly online, most counties are slowly reopening, so people may soon be able to tour livestock farms, pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Even haunted houses are possible under strict sanitation guidelines, under new state guidance issued Friday.

College towns across the U.S., from Pullman, Wash., to Chapel Hill, N.C., are fearing outbreaks because students didn’t resist the urge to party, while arriving for fall semester.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times’ journalists updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.