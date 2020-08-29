As the coronavirus persists in Washington state, many of its 7.5 million people are thinking ahead to September and fall activities.
While classroom instruction has moved mostly online, most counties are slowly reopening, so people may soon be able to tour livestock farms, pumpkin patches and corn mazes. Even haunted houses are possible under strict sanitation guidelines, under new state guidance issued Friday.
This weekend marks a grim anniversary: Six months since the report of the first death from COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the site of the first outbreak of the virus in the United States. Within four weeks, 39 residents of the Eastside facility had died from complications related to COVID-19.
The past six months have upended daily routines and rituals for many in Washington and across the nation. As school starts, the return to remote learning for most Washington students has meant added tension for students and their parents, many of whom say they're facing tough economic choices.
In the United Kingdom, it may soon be possible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine -- though the drug may not be fully licensed. The government says allowing the emergency use of any effective coronavirus vaccine can help shave months off the introduction of the drug.
And in Germany, which has been praised for effectively containing the pandemic, Berlin police shut down a protest by people opposed to Germany’s pandemic restrictions after participants refused to observe social distancing rules.
—Katherine K. Long
