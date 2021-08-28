Governments and institutions are trying desperately to find safe ways to remain open and in operation as COVID-19 infections continue to climb to rates not seen since winter.

In New York, a Broadway theater, determined the show must go on, has brought in an expert and hired a COVID safety manager in an attempt to comply with restrictions. And some school districts in Florida are flaunting the governor’s anti-mask position by requiring students to wear them anyway.

Closer to home, an Issaquah School District official grousing about mask and vaccine mandates, opined on social media that perhaps the virus — which has infected more than 550,000 Washington residents and killed more than 6,500 — should be allowed to “run its course.”

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption