Governments and institutions are trying desperately to find safe ways to remain open and in operation as COVID-19 infections continue to climb to rates not seen since winter.
In New York, a Broadway theater, determined the show must go on, has brought in an expert and hired a COVID safety manager in an attempt to comply with restrictions. And some school districts in Florida are flaunting the governor’s anti-mask position by requiring students to wear them anyway.
Closer to home, an Issaquah School District official grousing about mask and vaccine mandates, opined on social media that perhaps the virus — which has infected more than 550,000 Washington residents and killed more than 6,500 — should be allowed to “run its course.”
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Mexican parents file for court injunctions to get kids vaccinated
MEXICO CITY — Hundreds of parents in Mexico have resorted to filing for court injunctions to get coronavirus vaccines for their children after the government refused to consider vaccinating those under 18.
In the U.S. and other countries, childhood vaccinations are already underway, but Mexican officials have downplayed the risk for minors. That is despite the 613 deaths and 60,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases among people under 18 in Mexico to date.
About 15 parents have won the injunctions and got their children shots as the government presses schools to return to in-person classes Monday.
Parents puzzle over school safety as many Washington state kids return to school for first time in over a year
Thousands of Washington school children are preparing to return to school in-person for the first time in over a year, but the more virulent delta variant is causing a surge in COVID cases and only 40% of Washington 12- to 15-year-olds are vaccinated — and so are 47% of 16- and 17-year-olds.
A vaccine for young children isn’t expected until midwinter.
As schools prepare to welcome back their students, their caregivers have questions. The Seattle Times is turning to experts to answer readers’ most pressing questions, like "how can caregivers ease their kids back to school this fall?" and "What will schools do if kids refuse to wear a mask?"