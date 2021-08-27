Masks and vaccinations, vaccinations and masks. The debate over COVID-19 prevention and mitigation continues to rage, misinformation continues to spread and hospitals continue to be crowded.
A group of anti-mask protesters disrupted a Wenatchee School Board meeting Tuesday night after a board member complained about maskless audience members. In Alaska, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has publicly backed the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic deworming drug that has not been approved by the FDA for any kind of COVID treatment. And in Greece, hospital workers protested over vaccination mandates.
Because of COVID surge, packed Tri-Cities hospitals turning ambulances away
One or more Tri-City hospitals was too busy to take patients coming by ambulance for significant periods nearly every day this month.
Dr. Kevin Hodges, emergency medical director for Benton and Franklin counties, said that there were also some days when all three of the Tri-Cities hospitals have been “on divert” for new patients at the same time, asking that ambulances take patients to a different hospital.
The busy hospitals and packed emergency rooms are causing substantial problems for Tri-Cities emergency medical services and the patients who call 911, either because they have COVID-19 or because of other medical emergencies, he said at a Benton Franklin Health District news briefing Thursday.
COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population
Hawaii was once seen as a beacon of safety during the pandemic because of stringent travel and quarantine restrictions and overall vaccine acceptance that made it one of the most inoculated states in the country.
But the highly contagious delta variant exploited weaknesses as residents let down their guard and attended family gatherings after months of restrictions and vaccine hesitancy lingered in some Hawaiian communities.
Now, the governor is urging tourists to stay away and residents to limit travel, and leaders are re-imposing caps on sizes of social gatherings. And in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy, a group of businesses and nonprofits launched a public service campaign Thursday aimed at Native Hawaiians, many of whom harbor a deep distrust of the government dating back to the U.S.-supported overthrow of the monarchy in 1893.
Facing its worst virus surge, Oregon adopts nation’s toughest restrictions
Facing a 990% increase in coronavirus hospitalizations since July 9, Oregon leaders have deployed the National Guard to hospitals, dispatched crisis teams to the hardest-hit regions of the state and ordered educators and health care workers to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.
Now, in her latest mandate that will take effect Friday, Gov. Kate Brown has gone beyond what any other state has done in battling the summer surge, requiring that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks when gathering closely in public, even when outdoors. She said more restrictions might be needed as the coming days unfold and the state tries to keep in-person schooling on track.
Oregon’s aggressive approach in restoring pandemic mandates is a stark divergence from states in the South, where outbreaks have been even worse but where many governors have resisted mandates for masks and vaccinations. But with the arrival of the delta variant, Oregon has become one of a handful of states where cases and hospitalizations have escalated beyond even the records set during the worst part of the pandemic last year.
Last week, a coronavirus patient in Roseburg died while waiting for an ICU bed.
Washington schools that violate mask and vaccine mandates risk losing funding under a new emergency rule. Nationwide, controversies about masking at school are intensifying: In Florida, one ER doctor offered $50 mask exemption letters for kids. Then his hospital found out.
Before you take an at-home coronavirus test, it's important to know what kind you're picking and what to do about the test results. Here's a guide.
Pediatricians are getting besieged by parents who want vaccines for kids under 12. Among the reasons doctors say it's important to wait for the federal go-ahead: The dosage is likely to be different from what older kids are getting.