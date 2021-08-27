Masks and vaccinations, vaccinations and masks. The debate over COVID-19 prevention and mitigation continues to rage, misinformation continues to spread and hospitals continue to be crowded.
A group of anti-mask protesters disrupted a Wenatchee School Board meeting Tuesday night after a board member complained about maskless audience members. In Alaska, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has publicly backed the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic deworming drug that has not been approved by the FDA for any kind of COVID treatment. And in Greece, hospital workers protested over vaccination mandates.
Washington schools that violate mask and vaccine mandates risk losing funding under a new emergency rule. Nationwide, controversies about masking at school are intensifying: In Florida, one ER doctor offered $50 mask exemption letters for kids. Then his hospital found out.
Before you take an at-home coronavirus test, it's important to know what kind you're picking and what to do about the test results. Here's a guide.
Pediatricians are getting besieged by parents who want vaccines for kids under 12. Among the reasons doctors say it's important to wait for the federal go-ahead: The dosage is likely to be different from what older kids are getting.