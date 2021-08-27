Masks and vaccinations, vaccinations and masks. The debate over COVID-19 prevention and mitigation continues to rage, misinformation continues to spread and hospitals continue to be crowded.

A group of anti-mask protesters disrupted a Wenatchee School Board meeting Tuesday night after a board member complained about maskless audience members. In Alaska, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce has publicly backed the use of ivermectin, an anti-parasitic deworming drug that has not been approved by the FDA for any kind of COVID treatment. And in Greece, hospital workers protested over vaccination mandates.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption