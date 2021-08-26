Vaccine makers and health officials say research shows booster shots are effective in strengthening immune responses against severe COVID-19 infections, but the focus must be on convincing the 85 million unvaccinated Americans to get the shot.

There has been hope that the formal Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine might convince some unvaccinated people to change their minds, but skepticism remains strong. Meanwhile, the latest employer to mandate the vaccine is also the largest: the U.S. military.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption