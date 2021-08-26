Vaccine makers and health officials say research shows booster shots are effective in strengthening immune responses against severe COVID-19 infections, but the focus must be on convincing the 85 million unvaccinated Americans to get the shot.
There has been hope that the formal Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer vaccine might convince some unvaccinated people to change their minds, but skepticism remains strong. Meanwhile, the latest employer to mandate the vaccine is also the largest: the U.S. military.
Delta’s extra $200 insurance fee shows vaccine dilemma for employers
For weeks, big employers like Citigroup, Google and The Walt Disney Co. have been warming to the idea of requiring coronavirus vaccines for employees. Now that one vaccine has received full federal approval, President Joe Biden wants more to follow suit.
Delta Air Lines has chosen a very different tack. The company on Wednesday became the first large U.S. employer to embrace an idea that has been widely discussed but is mired in legal uncertainty: charging unvaccinated employees more for health insurance.
Starting Nov. 1, Delta employees who have not received the vaccine will have to pay an additional $200 per month to remain on the company’s health plan. It is part of a series of requirements that unvaccinated workers will face in the months to come, the airline’s chief executive, Ed Bastian, said in a memo to staff.
Every Delta employee who has been hospitalized because of the coronavirus in recent weeks was not yet fully vaccinated, with hospital stays costing the company an average of about $50,000. Like most large employers, Delta insures its own workforce, meaning it pays health costs directly and hires an insurance company to administer its plans.
Omak Stampede gathering leads to more than 24 COVID cases
More than two dozen people who attended the Omak Stampede earlier this month have tested positive for COVID-19.
Okanogan County health officials on Wednesday urged anyone who attended the four-day rodeo, which took place Aug. 12-15 in Omak, to watch for COVID-19 symptoms. The caution also applies to people who have been in close contact with someone who attended, the health district said in a news release.
COVID-19 symptoms to watch for include fever, scratchy throat, headache, cough, diarrhea, chills, loss of taste or sense of smell and body aches, nausea or vomiting, or shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If someone who attended the event has symptoms, the health district asks that they get tested and self-quarantine until test results are confirmed as negative.
Washington COVID vaccine rule stresses long-term care facilities struggling to keep staff
As a traveling certified nursing assistant, Amelia Thornton has encountered all types of opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine among workers in Eastern Washington long-term care facilities.
Some workers got the vaccine — as she did — as soon as it became available to long-term care staff. Others, despite evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness, remain hesitant, wanting to learn more about what’s in the shot. And she’s heard from a few who say, now that they will be required to be vaccinated, they plan to switch careers.
“I honestly wouldn’t blame them, if they are not making significantly more money than you would at a Walmart or something,” said Thornton, who lives in Quincy, Grant County. “There is just so much misinformation. I try not to judge.”
Opinions about COVID-19 shots aside, all Washington long-term care nurses, aides and other employees will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 18 against the virus that has been more deadly among the residents they care for than any other population. But as of Aug. 8, just 68% of nursing home workers in the state have been vaccinated, compared with 83% of residents, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which doesn’t track numbers for other long-term care facilities.
The delta variant is a game-changer for sports fans as Seattle's pro and college teams scramble to impose new rules and recommendations. Here's what fans need to know about attending games.
Washington's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are doubling every 18 to 19 days, and the vast majority are unvaccinated, state officials say.
Who isn't getting vaccinated and why it matters: Washington's long-term care facilities are on pins and needles, worried the vaccine mandate will drive workers away. Vashon Island is very vaccinated, but its fire chief isn't, and that's creating plenty of angst. And Pierce County fire chiefs fear the vaccine mandate will spark an exodus of firefighters.
Before you take an at-home coronavirus test, it's important to know what kind you're picking and what to do about the test results. Here's a guide.
Pfizer's vaccine is associated with a higher risk of myocarditis, a heart problem. But COVID-19 is more likely to cause myocarditis than the vaccine is, new research shows.
Delta Air Lines has become the first big U.S. employer to charge unvaccinated employees more for health insurance — and that's just one of several ways the airline is pushing shots, providing a case study as other employers wrestle with this. If your employer in Washington state is requiring vaccination, we'd like to hear from you.
