Government authorities and private businesses continue to grapple with the rising tide of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant, by tightening mask and vaccination requirements, despite resistance from those claiming government overreach or personal choice.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has reinstated the state’s requirement that residents wear masks outdoors at any public event. It goes into effect Friday.
Disney Cruise Line has announced it will require that passengers be vaccinated, despite Florida’s law threatening cruise lines with fines for requiring proof of vaccination.
In Franklin County, former NFL player and unsuccessful GOP congressional candidate Clint Didier, a county commissioner, led a jeering revolt against Gov. Jay Inslee’s indoor mask mandate at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Most Florida students must wear masks, despite Gov. DeSantis
Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents.
A majority of school board members in Orange County told the superintendent on Tuesday to require most students to wear masks, and agreed with her recommendation to keep the mandate through Oct. 30.
The district began its school year this month with a parental opt-out, but a surge in students across the Orlando area testing positive for COVID-19 has disrupted classes. Through Tuesday, the district reported 1,968 positive cases among students since school began, with 1,491 people under active quarantine, according to the district’s dashboard.
At least 10 school boards making up some of the largest districts in Florida are now defying the DeSantis administration’s attempt to ban local mandates on masks in schools.
Scientists are racing to unravel the pandemic's toll on kids' brains. Researchers’ latest findings on depression and anxiety are a dire signal that the youngest Americans are paying a steep cost, and those findings hold lessons for parents and teachers. The good news is that scientists are already identifying timely solutions to protect kids and help them recover.
Deep breath: The pandemic won't end until spring at the earliest, Dr. Anthony Fauci said last night, predicting a very difficult winter. And with breakthrough infections, just how much protection are the vaccines providing? New research out of L.A. offers some clear indications.