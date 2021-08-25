Government authorities and private businesses continue to grapple with the rising tide of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Delta variant, by tightening mask and vaccination requirements, despite resistance from those claiming government overreach or personal choice.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has reinstated the state’s requirement that residents wear masks outdoors at any public event. It goes into effect Friday.

Disney Cruise Line has announced it will require that passengers be vaccinated, despite Florida’s law threatening cruise lines with fines for requiring proof of vaccination.

In Franklin County, former NFL player and unsuccessful GOP congressional candidate Clint Didier, a county commissioner, led a jeering revolt against Gov. Jay Inslee’s indoor mask mandate at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

