As vaccinations ramp up past a pace of 3 million a day in the U.S, the NHL is in a tougher spot than the other three major North American professional sports leagues because seven of its 31 teams are based in Canada, the Associated Press reports. While the NFL, NBA and Major League Baseball are relaxing virus protocols when a certain percentage of each team is fully vaccinated, the top hockey league in the world is facing a severe outbreak with the Vancouver Canucks and grappling with vaccine inequity on opposite sides of the border. Canada has lagged in vaccinations because, like many other countries, it lacks the ability to manufacture vaccines and has had to rely on the global supply chain. As of Thursday, over a third of the U.S. general population had received at least one dose and 19.9% was fully vaccinated, compared to 16.5% with one shot and 1.98% fully vaccinated in Canada.

After a year of pandemic-imposed closures and lost revenue for live performance and arts spaces, a new relief grant program designed to help arts venues opened for applications Thursday. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, offered through the U.S. Small Business Administration, is intended to assist live-event venues, many of which lost nearly all revenue in 2020 while still paying overhead costs like rent. The $16 billion grant program is part of the $900 billion in COVID-19 relief legislation passed by Congress in December. But problems have already cropped up: The SVOG system malfunctioned on Thursday and no applications got through, The New York Times reported, and operators expressed concern that demand for SVOG grants was so high that the program’s funding might run out.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 



(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Inslee to announce possible new COVID restrictions Monday

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference on, March 12 at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said Thursday that the state will announce Monday whether some counties in Washington will have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. (Ted S. Warren / AP)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee will announce Monday whether some counties in Washington state will have to roll back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan because of rising cases.

At a news conference Thursday Inslee said “we’ve let our guard down to some degree.”

All of Washington’s 39 counties are currently in Phase 3 of Inslee’s reopening plan, meaning all indoor spaces — including indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness centers, and retail — have been able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%. Larger events like concerts and graduation ceremonies are OK since up to 400 people will be allowed to gather for indoor and outdoor activities as long as physical distancing and masking are enforced.

To stay in Phase 3, counties must meet two metrics, and the metrics are different for counties that have fewer than 50,000 people.

Larger counties must have less than 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and have fewer than five new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people over a one-week period.



—The Associated Press
The era of overzealous coronavirus cleaning can finally end

A “sanitization specialist” wipes down a pen at an Applebee’s Grill and Bar in Westbury, New York, last June. This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged what scientists have been saying for months: The risk of catching the coronavirus from surfaces is low. (Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times fire)
When the coronavirus began to spread in the United States last spring, many experts warned of the danger posed by surfaces. Researchers reported that the virus could survive for days on plastic or stainless steel, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that if someone touched one of these contaminated surfaces — and then touched their eyes, nose or mouth — they could become infected.

Americans responded in kind, wiping down groceries, quarantining mail and clearing drugstore shelves of Clorox wipes. Facebook closed two of its offices for a “deep cleaning.” New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority began disinfecting subway cars every night.

But the era of “hygiene theater” may have come to an unofficial end this week, when the CDC updated its surface cleaning guidelines and noted that the risk of contracting the virus from touching a contaminated surface was less than 1 in 10,000.

“People can be affected with the virus that causes COVID-19 through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, said at a White House briefing on Monday. “However, evidence has demonstrated that the risk by this route of infection of transmission is actually low.”

The admission is long overdue, scientists say.



—The New York Times

Catch up on the past 24 hours

New COVID-19 restrictions may arrive Monday. Some Washington counties could have to roll back to Phase 2 of reopening because of rising cases. Here's what you can and can't do in each phase.

What can vaccinated people safely do, and what does that mean for everyone else? New freedoms are arriving, but that doesn't mean anything goes, our FAQ Friday explains.

The era of overzealous coronavirus cleaning can finally end, now that the CDC has updated its guidelines for surface cleaning. But disinfection does still have its place and time.

Seattle homeless shelters now have vaccines — but not many takers, a sign of the daunting task ahead.

Mount Vernon's infamous superspreader choir practice killed Carole Rae Woodmansee on her 81st birthday. "You’re trying to say goodbye to your mom, and they’re telling you to get back," one of her four children remembers. Now, a year later, they're finally getting a farewell.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

