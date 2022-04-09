The BA.2 variant is reportedly the dominant variant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S., and accounts for 94% of reported cases submitted to an international coronavirus database, according to the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, a panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is considering how to update COVID-19 shots against new strains and revamp future booster shot campaigns.
Renewing faith, or losing it, in the time of COVID-19
The last two years have transformed the stability of our families, our jobs and our collective understanding of science and sacrifice. But, for many of us, COVID-19’s reach also rewired something more elemental: our faith.
For others, this time has fundamentally changed their place within their religious traditions or led them to question long-held beliefs altogether — processes of introspection and transfiguration that can be, at once, painful and deeply fruitful.
Shanghai to start easing lockdown after another mass testing
BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing, authorities said Saturday.
The fresh round of testing comes as the city reported about 23,000 cases on Saturday, most of them asymptomatic. Large swathes of Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, have been under lockdown since March 28, leading to complaints from residents about shortages of food and basic necessities.
Separately, Guangzhou authorities announced that the city northwest of Hong Kong would also begin mass testing its 18 million residents, according to central broadcaster CCTV. The city reported only two confirmed infections on Friday.