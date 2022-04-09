The BA.2 variant is reportedly the dominant variant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S., and accounts for 94% of reported cases submitted to an international coronavirus database, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, a panel of vaccine advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is considering how to update COVID-19 shots against new strains and revamp future booster shot campaigns.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.