Washington is starting to flatten the curve to avoid overwhelming the hospital system — Gov. Jay Inslee even had a field hospital dismantled before it ever saw patients — that trend can continue only if we continue physically distancing ourselves to keep the new coronavirus from rapidly spreading. And Washington has lagged behind many other states in reporting up-to-date COVID-19 hospitalization data.
wait for days after a test to find out whether they have COVID-19, leading to stress and sometimes financial hardships, and potentially blinding us to the virus’ spread. The University of Washington Medical Center’s food-service workers are demanding more protection from their employer. And many parents say they don’t feel safe returning their kids to school anytime soon.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the state has confirmed 9,097 people infected with the virus, including 421 who have died.
Rows of patient beds are shown at a military field hospital, Sunday at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)
The hospital inside CenturyLink Field Event Center stood ready to handle 250 non-coronavirus patients while medical centers dealt with the pandemic. Now, Gov. Jay Inslee is returning the beds to the federal government for harder-hit states to use. So how many COVID-19 cases are in Washington hospitals? Health officials have struggled to report that. A new tally found a sharply higher number of confirmed and suspected cases than earlier surveys had counted.
Police brought a large disturbance involving hundreds of inmates under control last night at Monroe Correctional Complex. The inmates, concerned about the prison’s COVID-19 outbreak, threatened to set fires and possibly take corrections officers hostage.
King County is facing two outbreaks at once as hepatitis A spreads amid the coronavirus pandemic. More than 100 people, nearly half of them homeless, have been sickened by hepatitis A in King County this year. Coronavirus is also hitting hard for people who are homeless, with 27 people testing positive in King County shelters.
Dr. Aliea Herbert takes the temperature and screens a Plymouth Housing and DESC resident for the coronavirus on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Amanda Snyder / The Seattle Times)
"Am I going to kill someone?" Hundreds of Washingtonians are stuck waiting days, even weeks, for coronavirus test results. The maddening delays are causing hardships and may be blinding officials to the virus' spread. And when it comes to drive-thru tests, there's a glaring gap for people who don't or can't drive. Here's our updating list of places to get tested.
Coronavirus spread to at least 137 long-term care facilities in Washington state, killing more than 200 people, state officials say. The number of facilities is likely far higher. The state's list indicates nearly one out of seven facilities has been hit by the pandemic.
New federal guidelines make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to coronavirus to get back to work if they don't have symptoms.
"Kids in some dangerous places": The pandemic is transforming Washington's child welfare system, from investigating abuse reports to supporting children who are in state custody. Its chief talks about how workers are adapting to keep everyone safe and what his biggest worries are.
What use do skiers have for their goggles now that the season has been cut short? UW student Aaron Robertson dove into an effort to donate eyewear to health workers who need the protection, and local ski resorts and shops are chipping in.
Italy is looking to its super-old COVID-19 survivors for inspiration — including a 103-year-old woman who credits courage and faith.
Ada Zanusso, 103, with a nurse on April 1 in Lessona, northern Italy, after recovering from COVID-19. Zanusso says courage and faith helped her through the disease. (Residenza Maria Grazia Lessona via AP Photo)
Here's help
Americans are donning masks haltingly or not at all, days after the federal government advised everyone to wear them outside their homes. And many people aren't wearing them properly. Here's how to wear your mask the right way and how to clean it.
Working from home and feeling creaky? Here are eight important ergonomic tips.
