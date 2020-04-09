While state authorities say Washington is starting to flatten the curve to avoid overwhelming the hospital system — Gov. Jay Inslee even had a field hospital dismantled before it ever saw patients — that trend can continue only if we continue physically distancing ourselves to keep the new coronavirus from rapidly spreading. And Washington has lagged behind many other states in reporting up-to-date COVID-19 hospitalization data.

Other worries abound: Hundreds have to wait for days after a test to find out whether they have COVID-19, leading to stress and sometimes financial hardships, and potentially blinding us to the virus’ spread. The University of Washington Medical Center’s food-service workers are demanding more protection from their employer. And many parents say they don’t feel safe returning their kids to school anytime soon.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the state has confirmed 9,097 people infected with the virus, including 421 who have died.

Throughout today, on this page, we'll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday afternoon.