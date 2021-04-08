The average daily number of passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport screened by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for the week of March 21 was 26,000 — up 278% from the same time last year, according to SEA Airport Statistics. And yet, this year’s number was still 59% lower than the same time in 2019, before the pandemic hit and people were traveling for Easter and Spring Break. On Monday, the day after Easter, SeaTac passengers faced long lines for the first time in over a year and the uptick is expected to continue: This week, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn and Everett school districts are off and next week the Seattle and Bellevue school districts will be on Spring Break.

Around the country, businesses, schools and politicians are considering “vaccine passports” — digital proof of vaccination against the coronavirus — as a path to reviving the economy and getting Americans back to work and play, The New York Times reports. Businesses especially fear that too many customers will stay away unless they can be assured that the other patrons have been inoculated. But the idea is raising charged legal and ethical questions: Can businesses require employees or customers to provide proof — digital or otherwise — that they have been vaccinated when the coronavirus vaccine is ostensibly voluntary? Legal experts say the answer is generally yes, although in a society so divided, politicians are already girding for a fight.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

