A federals appeals court upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday. The 2-1 ruling reversed a lower court and ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate.
The Oregon Attorney General sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company, alleging its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money and deceptively marketed testing services. The business, called the the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, were sued for violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act.
Spokane hospital to accept long COVID patients for national study, the first east of the Cascades
Patients across the Inland Northwest suffering from long COVID-19 have an opportunity to be a part of the science and research seeking to find treatments and answers.
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is one of a handful of sites at Pacific Northwest hospitals researching long COVID as a part of an initiative from the National Institutes of Health.
Institute for Systems Biology, a Seattle-based organization, received the federal contract for the study in the Pacific Northwest and is partnering with Providence hospitals throughout Washington and California to follow, test and potentially treat long COVID patients.
The new omicron subvariant XE is getting attention. How concerned should we be?
Even as the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA. 2 is increasingly dominating the U.S., an even more potentially contagious subvariant, XE, has attracted the attention of global scientists.
Early estimates as noted by the World Health Organization say XE may be 10% more transmissible than BA. 2, but it’s too soon to say whether XE will become the next prolific omicron subvariant that will become another household name. The British government has also noted that data showing XE’s growth rate advantage over BA. 2 have not remained consistent, so more data will be needed to assess XE’s likely future trajectory.
XE was first detected in Britain on Jan. 19, the WHO said. And more than 700 cases of XE have been reported in Britain, with more than 600 of them in England, according to British authorities.
There have not been significant numbers of the XE subvariant in countries outside of Britain, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday. To date, there have been only three cases of XE reported in the U.S., she said.