A federals appeals court upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday. The 2-1 ruling reversed a lower court and ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate.

The Oregon Attorney General sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company, alleging its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money and deceptively marketed testing services. The business, called the the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, were sued for violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.