In its latest effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Washington state has ordered 84 million items of needed medical gear, including masks, ventilators, stethoscopes and hand sanitizer. Local public figures, including a former University of Washington basketball star, are donating to support health care workers. Small businesses hurt by the outbreak have been promised help, but so far, that rescue has been marred by a host of internal problems and a rocky roll-out.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state has confirmed 8,682 cases of COVID-19, including 394 deaths.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.

