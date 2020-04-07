In its latest effort to stem the coronavirus pandemic, Washington state has ordered 84 million items of needed medical gear, including masks, ventilators, stethoscopes and hand sanitizer. Local public figures, including a former University of Washington basketball star, are donating to support health care workers. Small businesses hurt by the outbreak have been promised help, but so far, that rescue has been marred by a host of internal problems and a rocky roll-out.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Washington continues to grow, though at a slower rate. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, the state has confirmed 8,682 cases of COVID-19, including 394 deaths.
Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday.
From a distance, ‘Miss G’ provides Seattle students, families with necessities during coronavirus crisis
When Chelsea Gabzdyl began teaching first grade at Concord Elementary School two years ago, she started a program called "Maslow's Closet," offering school supplies and food for her class.
Now, as stay-home orders keep people hunkered down to avoid the novel coronavirus, the program has expanded from meeting students' needs to meeting those of everyone self-isolating in their homes.
"No one deserves to be without what they need," she says.
Read the full story about how the teacher known as "Miss G" is stepping up.
Seattle artists add color to a dark time by brightening boarded-up storefronts
Artists have been painting murals across Seattle to "spread a message of happiness and hope" and combat the growing blight as the pandemic forces closures of local businesses and restaurants.
Take a look at these vibrant scenes, and enjoy this video of artists setting things right for a vandalized restaurant:
Hawaii mayor has name for 3 men accused of flouting traveler quarantine: 'Covidiots'
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has a choice word for the man accused of trying to flout Hawaii’s traveler quarantine: “covidiot.”
While he isn’t taking credit for coining the word borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “I may be the first elected official to bust it out in public.”
Kawakami used the term to describe a Florida man who was arrested after police say he landed on the island without proof of accommodations. A statewide order requires those who arrived in the islands to quarantine for 14 days.
Earlier last week, Kauai police arrested another Florida man and a man from Olympia, Wash., accused of the same disregard for the quarantine order.
“He did not have reservations for proper accommodations and he allegedly refused to find suitable lodging,” police said of the Olympia man.
The three men have returned to the mainland, with help from the Kauai Visitors Bureau.
“I guess there’s varying degrees of how much of a covidiot you can be,” Kawakami said. “Those three rank pretty high."
Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood permanently lays off nearly 500 employees
The historic Timberline Lodge has permanently laid off 471 employees at its lodge and adjacent ski area on Mount Hood in Oregon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Timberline Lodge officials told the state they made the decision to lay off employees because of the state and federal mandates to observe social distancing and close nonessential businesses, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Landmark hotel and brewpub chain McMenamins, which operates 62 hotels, movie theaters, restaurants and bars throughout Oregon and Washington, laid off 3,000 people and closed nearly all its sites in early March.
This week, the Nines Hotel, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, notified the city that it would lay off at least 332 employees and temporarily close.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
When will it be safe for schools to reopen? That's a difficult question in Washington state, where leaders and health experts are bracing for the possibility that closures may bleed into fall. They're talking about what would have to happen for the doors to swing open.
Washington state has already blown through 60% of the cash it earmarked to fight coronavirus and kick-start the economy. That included ordering 84 million items of medical gear. Lawmakers may return in a special session to find more money.
New York City’s virus death toll has topped that of 9/11 as the pandemic strains hospitals. And about 100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive, union leaders say. Here's what else is happening as the virus batters the nation and world.
"Researchers: Get in touch! Take my blood!" Seattle-based writer Christy Karras is one of the nation’s first people to recover from COVID-19. She's in the unique spot of no longer fearing it — and she's hoping survivors can help in the battle against it.
Frustration is growing among local small businesses trying to seize a lifeline from the federal bailout. The rescue is off to a rocky start, their experiences show. Here's a Q&A on relief for businesses, freelancers and more.
A Seattle teriyaki business owner asked for help with the rent from two landlords. One response left him "so frustrated I couldn't respond." The other could hardly have been more different — and that points to big questions about who should bear the burden, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
The Navy's acting secretary has resigned after profanely insulting the officer he fired as captain of a coronavirus-stricken ship. Capt. Brett Crozier had called for urgent help with the ship's COVID-19 outbreak, then tested positive himself.
Could Major League Baseball be back in the swing next month? MLB is floating the idea of playing all games in Arizona. This is bizarre and dangerous, columnist Larry Stone writes.
