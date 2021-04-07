Seattle and its partners will administer 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week — a number equal to the number of doses the city was able to offer in the previous two weeks combined, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office. This week’s plan calls for 8,000 doses to be administered Wednesday at the Lumen Field Event Center in Sodo and for 15,500 doses to be administered at community hubs in Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle (click here to receive email notifications for available appointments if you’re eligible to receive a vaccine or call 206-684-2489 for sign-up assistance). Pop-up clinics will also be held at El Centro de la Raza, the Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle and Idris Mosque. More information about the vaccination sites and the process is available at seattle.gov/vaccine.

Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Tuesday visited the Yakama Nation and the mass vaccination site at the Yakima Valley SunDome at State Fair Park on behalf of the Biden administration to promote vaccination. During his visit, Emhoff — who called efforts by Yakima County and the Yakama Nation to vaccinate people “an example for equity” — also said the administration is making $68 million available for local efforts to promote vaccination.

A possibly worrisome variant of the coronavirus first identified in India — so new that it has no official name — has been found in California by scientists at Stanford University, the Los Angeles Times reports. Nicknamed the “double mutant” variant by the BBC and others, the variant is sparking concern among some scientists because it contains not just one, but two worrisome mutations in its genetic composition that have been identified among other variants of concern being tracked by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The existence of the newly discovered variant was first disclosed by India’s government on March 24 and a day later, the Stanford lab identified the same variant in a coronavirus sample taken from a patient in the San Francisco Bay Area.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

