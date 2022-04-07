The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the globe has dropped for a second consecutive week as deaths continue to decline, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, a California naturopathic doctor pleaded guilty to selling fake COVID-19 treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards, according to federal prosecutors.
Colds and flu roaring back after vanishing during COVID
Cold and flu germs, which nearly vanished for two years, are roaring back, according to doctors and federal disease-trackers.
As we do less masking and more hugging and handshaking, “there is greater transmission of viruses,” said Dr. Jorge Salinas, hospital epidemiologist for Stanford Health Care. To be sure, COVID-19 is still spreading. But other long-lost ailments are catching up. At schools, “it’s not COVID,” said Salinas. “Everybody has a cough and one thing or another.”
For a long time, masks and social distancing did a bang-up job of protecting us. But now we’ve gotten casual. And we’re all heading back to our regular haunts, rediscovering the kind of liberation that comes with a fully-booked vaccine card.
“People are moving around more,” sharing their germs with others, said UC San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.