The number of reported COVID-19 cases across the globe has dropped for a second consecutive week as deaths continue to decline, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly report.

Meanwhile, a California naturopathic doctor pleaded guilty to selling fake COVID-19 treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards, according to federal prosecutors.

