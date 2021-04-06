When the Sounders open up their season April 16, fans should be cheering in person for the first time since March 7, 2020. The club received final approval from regional health authorities Monday to have fans at Lumen Field during the 2021 season. But tickets will not go on sale until April 13, to coincide with the date Gov. Inslee plans to determine whether King County will remain in Phase 3; if the county is downgraded to Phase 2, the club is not expected to be able to host fans. The Sounders’ plan is to sell approximately 7,000 seats for each of the club’s opening five matches at Lumen Field, beginning with the April 16 season-opener against Minnesota United FC.

The P.1 coronavirus variant, spawned in the Amazon rainforest, has stormed Brazil and driven its health system to the brink of collapse — but the variant, which packs a suite of mutations that makes it more transmissible and potentially more dangerous, is no longer just Brazil’s problem. It’s South America’s problem — and the world’s, The Washington Post reports. Hospital systems across South America are being pushed to their limits while vaccine scarcity is a growing problem, with only 6% of the world’s vaccines administered in one of the world’s hardest-hit regions.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

