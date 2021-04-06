When the Sounders open up their season April 16, fans should be cheering in person for the first time since March 7, 2020. The club received final approval from regional health authorities Monday to have fans at Lumen Field during the 2021 season. But tickets will not go on sale until April 13, to coincide with the date Gov. Inslee plans to determine whether King County will remain in Phase 3; if the county is downgraded to Phase 2, the club is not expected to be able to host fans. The Sounders’ plan is to sell approximately 7,000 seats for each of the club’s opening five matches at Lumen Field, beginning with the April 16 season-opener against Minnesota United FC.
The P.1 coronavirus variant, spawned in the Amazon rainforest, has stormed Brazil and driven its health system to the brink of collapse — but the variant, which packs a suite of mutations that makes it more transmissible and potentially more dangerous, is no longer just Brazil’s problem. It’s South America’s problem — and the world’s, The Washington Post reports. Hospital systems across South America are being pushed to their limits while vaccine scarcity is a growing problem, with only 6% of the world’s vaccines administered in one of the world’s hardest-hit regions.
Walgreens hasn't been following U.S. vaccine guidance on how to space doses apart, and it's not the only provider that's out of step. Here's what is known about getting the second dose at a different time than what the CDC recommends.
Vaccines are rolling into vulnerable communities in the Seattle area, powered by the Allen Family Foundation. The organization founded by the late Microsoft co-founder and his sister, Jody Allen, is funding mobile vaccination clinics and aiming to get 20,000 shots in arms.
A battle is brewing at Peace Arch Park in Blaine, where Americans and Canadians meet for joyful rendezvous — and risk getting COVID-19.
The demographic group most likely to balk at vaccination: Republican men. Much of their reluctance is rooted in a few common threads, according to polls that illustrate the challenges ahead for public health officials.
One superspreader event at a rural Illinois barhas led to an outbreak of 46 COVID-19 cases, the closure of a school with 650 children, and the hospitalization of a long-term care facility resident.
Will we need a new vaccine every year? Scientists are racing to decode a fire hose of clues as the virus keeps shape-shifting in increasingly complicated ways.
