President Joe Biden has tasked the Department of Health and Human Services and several other federal agencies with undertaking research efforts into long COVID.

Biden also directed agencies to support doctors and patients dealing with long COVID by providing guidelines on science-based treatments and ensuring people have reliable access to health insurance.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel health notices to place Canada travel warnings at a Level 3, no longer warning Americans against traveling there due to a “high risk” of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

