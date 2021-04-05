By
While Christians marked a second pandemic-muted Easter this past weekend, health officials in the U.S. warned of an apparent fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, centered for now on the East Coast. This news follows reports from Europe of new shutdowns and restrictions as the virus surges even as vaccinations are becoming more widespread.
A fourth wave of the pandemic is apparently hitting several U.S. states, epidemiologists said over the weekend. "How large and deadly? That depends on us," a former CDC director warned.
One of the COVID-19 variants can infect children more easily, posing a new risk, a nationally respected scientist warned yesterday.
More cruise lines are requiring proof of vaccination before you can step aboard. The latest: Seattle-based Windstar Cruises.
Vaccine passport apps are arriving, but this might get messy as tech companies try differing tactics with your personal data. Here's how the apps work.
