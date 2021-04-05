While Christians marked a second pandemic-muted Easter this past weekend, health officials in the U.S. warned of an apparent fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, centered for now on the East Coast. This news follows reports from Europe of new shutdowns and restrictions as the virus surges even as vaccinations are becoming more widespread.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.