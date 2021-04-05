By

While Christians marked a second pandemic-muted Easter this past weekend, health officials in the U.S. warned of an apparent fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, centered for now on the East Coast. This news follows reports from Europe of new shutdowns and restrictions as the virus surges even as vaccinations are becoming more widespread.

UK eyes mass testing as it takes next steps out of lockdown

All adults and children in England will be able to have routine coronavirus tests twice a week as a way to stamp out new outbreaks, the British government said Monday as it prepared to announce the next steps in lifting the nation’s months-long lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said regularly testing people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms would help “stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy.”

The government said free lateral flow tests will be available free starting Friday by mail, from pharmacies and in workplaces. Lateral flow tests give results in minutes but are less accurate than the PCR swab tests used to officially confirm cases of COVID-19.

—Jill Lawless, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

A fourth wave of the pandemic is apparently hitting several U.S. states, epidemiologists said over the weekend. "How large and deadly? That depends on us," a former CDC director warned.

One of the COVID-19 variants can infect children more easily, posing a new risk, a nationally respected scientist warned yesterday.

More cruise lines are requiring proof of vaccination before you can step aboard. The latest: Seattle-based Windstar Cruises.

Vaccine passport apps are arriving, but this might get messy as tech companies try differing tactics with your personal data. Here's how the apps work.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

