By
 

Over 59 million people enrolled in Medicare will be able to receive up to eight monthly at-home tests from their local drugstore at no cost.

Meanwhile, Senate leaders agreed on a $10 billion COVID-19 response package after dropping funds that would’ve been used to assist other countries in their response to the global pandemic.

Closer to home, the Washington State Department of Corrections said the majority of active COVID-19 cases reported out of state prisons came from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center north of the Tri-Cities.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Navigating the pandemic

More

COVID outbreak ‘extremely grim’ as Shanghai extends lockdown

The COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest metropolis of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.

Director of Shanghai’s working group on epidemic control, Gu Honghui, was quoted by state media as saying that the outbreak in the city was “still running at a high level.”

“The situation is extremely grim,” Gu said.

China has sent more than 10,000 health workers from around the country to aid the city, including 2,000 from the military, and is mass testing residents, some of whom have been locked down for weeks.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories