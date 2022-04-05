Over 59 million people enrolled in Medicare will be able to receive up to eight monthly at-home tests from their local drugstore at no cost.

Meanwhile, Senate leaders agreed on a $10 billion COVID-19 response package after dropping funds that would’ve been used to assist other countries in their response to the global pandemic.

Closer to home, the Washington State Department of Corrections said the majority of active COVID-19 cases reported out of state prisons came from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center north of the Tri-Cities.

