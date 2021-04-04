We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Washington students are facing a mental health crisis. Here’s why schools are on the front lines.
Grace and Porter didn’t struggle with mental health concerns before schools closed, but their new angst and sense of hopelessness reflect what many other students say they’re coping with during the pandemic. It’s a trend that cuts across generational lines but has hit young people particularly hard.
Among children, serious mental health issues are leading to emergency room visits, a sign that youth aren’t receiving help through usual channels, such as schools.
In Seattle, a typical night at Seattle Children’s hospital now includes admitting one to two children who have attempted suicide. Each week, the hospital’s emergency department sees about 170 children and adolescents for psychiatric emergencies — up from 50 a week before the pandemic. Nationally, emergency visits for mental health issues jumped by 31% among 12- to 17-year-olds during the pandemic.
Read the full story here.
U.S. Taps Johnson & Johnson to Run Troubled Vaccine Plant
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Saturday put Johnson & Johnson in charge of a Baltimore manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and moved to stop the plant from making another vaccine by AstraZeneca, senior federal health officials said.
The extraordinary move by the Department of Health and Human Services came just days after officials had learned that Emergent BioSolutions, a contract manufacturer that has been making both the Johnson & Johnson and the AstraZeneca vaccines, mixed up ingredients from the two, which led regulators to delay authorization of the plant’s production lines.
By moving the AstraZeneca vaccine out, two senior federal health officials said, the plant can be solely devoted to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and avoid future mishaps.
Read the full story here.
Europe ramps up vaccinations as virus haunts Easter holidays
PARIS (AP) — The French city of Lyon’s main stadium opened as a mass vaccination center during Easter weekend, and thousands spent the holiday lining up for injections at hippodromes, velodromes or other sites as France tried to speed up shots amid a new rush of coronavirus cases.
But as Europe celebrated its second Easter in a row under the cloud of the pandemic, some cities put vaccinations on hold over during the long holiday weekend — defying French President Emmanuel Macron’s insistence that “there are no weekends or days off during vaccination.”
Medical workers need “a little rest at last,” said an official with the French city of Strasbourg, which shut down vaccination facilities from Good Friday through Easter Monday, a public holiday. To ensure that residents still had access to potentially life-saving vaccines, Strasbourg expanded vaccination hours and administered all of its weekly supply of doses between last Monday and Thursday, the official said.
Spain, Italy and Germany faced a similar holiday vaccination challenge.
Read the full story here.
