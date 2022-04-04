Many pandemic restrictions in the United States and Canada have been relaxed, but that has not stopped protesters from gathering outside some government officials’ homes. Although vaccination and masking rules have generally eased in the past few months, protests have continued outside officials’ residences in states like Massachusetts, and in Nova Scotia and Alberta in Canada.
In Washington, Coyote Ridge Corrections Center north of the Tri-Cities is in the midst of the biggest COVID-19 outbreak in the state prison system. The state Department of Corrections reported Friday that 186 of the 199 active cases in all of the state’s prisons are currently at the Connell facility.
How long COVID is accelerating a revolution in medical research
The experiences of patients with long COVID are advancing a revolution in research not just for COVID but also many other conditions. Patients, who have typically been only subjects in the research process, are becoming partners in it. They are documenting their symptoms online in real time, as well as helping to come up with questions and strategies for surveys and, eventually, to disseminate results.
“We bring experiential knowledge and have enough of an outsider’s perspective to see inefficiencies that people enmeshed in the system can’t see,” said Diana Zicklin Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps, a patient advocacy group that has been collaborating with researchers at Yale and other medical centers.
It is the latest step in the growing understanding that partnering with patients is not only the just and equitable thing to do but also that it can improve research. In the late 1980s, as the HIV/AIDS epidemic gained momentum, ACT UP and other groups successfully pushed to move drugs more quickly through the development pipeline. In 2010, the Affordable Care Act injected funding into patient-centered research.
All the while, advances in technology have mobilized patients to share emotional support, as well as real-time data about their symptoms online. Those forces have coalesced around long COVID, prompting studies at major medical centers such as the University of South Carolina and Yale University that involve patients in every stage of research.