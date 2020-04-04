The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 381 cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19 Friday, totaling 6,966 cases and 284 fatalities in Washington. The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,711 people have fallen ill and 188 have died. The state has recently struggled to report these numbers in a timely manner, a problem it blames on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.
CDC testing problems could have been circumvented, some scientists say
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assured state and local public health officials in January that it would soon have a test to detect COVID-19, which at that time was a mysterious viral disease spreading in China.
But CDC test kits delivered in early February produced untrustworthy results. For the next three weeks, Trump administration officials relied on the flawed CDC test as outside lab scientists grew alarmed and exasperated.
Some scientists say they were hindered by federal regulations and bureaucracy from deploying their own tests and that by the time regulations were relaxed, COVID-19 was spreading across the country.
Americans should wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus, according to new federal guidelines announced Friday. President Donald Trump said he had no intention of following that advice himself, saying, “I’m choosing not to do it.”
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee slashed $445 million in spending from the state operating budget, as the coronavirus is effectively shuttering Washington’s economy and crushing state tax collections.
More than $500 million in federal aid is headed for transit agencies in the Puget Sound region. The funding is meant to back fill lost funding for transit systems and help cover extra cleaning costs, as ridership plummets and tax revenues sink.
A Washington nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against Fox News in King County Superior Court, claiming the news station, its parent companies and owners violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act and acted in bad faith by disseminating false information about the novel coronavirus.