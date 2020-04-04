It’s time to start looking for T-shirts or bandanas to cover your face: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now encouraging people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings to shield their nose and mouth while outdoors. While the new guidance raises concerns that it could cause a sudden run on masks, local leaders and communities in Washington are rallying to round up as many masks and other medical supplies as possible to support health care workers.

The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 381 cases and 22 deaths from COVID-19 Friday, totaling 6,966 cases and 284 fatalities in Washington. The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,711 people have fallen ill and 188 have died. The state has recently struggled to report these numbers in a timely manner, a problem it blames on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Friday.