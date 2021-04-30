By
 

If you had trouble finding a vaccine appointment before, try again: Vaccines continue to become easier and easier to come by in Washington, as supply loosens up and the most eager residents have already been vaccinated.

In one example, through Saturday, 1,000 vaccine shots will be available on a walk-in, no-appointment-needed basis daily at two of King County’s largest vaccination sites, the ShoWare Center in Kent and the mall in Auburn. Meanwhile, the state will now distribute vaccines based on providers’ requests rather than by county, hoping to get doses more efficiently to the places where people continue to seek them.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Belgium cultural venues to defy indoor ban, reopen illegally

Dozens of cinemas, theaters and other venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors Friday to protest the country’s ongoing shutdown of cultural activities.

After more than six months without revenue, venue owners say Belgium’s ongoing ban on indoor cultural events is proof of “an unacceptable inequality of treatment” their industry has experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 28, 2021 file photo, spectators, wearing protective face masks and keeping a social distance, watch the theatre play “Jonathan” at the KVS theatre in Brussels. Dozens of cinemas, theatres and culture venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors to protest the country’s ongoing shutdown of cultural activities. Out of work for more than six months, owners united within the Still Standing For Culture collective said the current ban on indoor cultural events is proof of “an unacceptable inequality of treatment” amid the health crisis. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
“There is no evidence that culture should take second place to supermarkets, zoos or any other activity that generates social contact,” owners participating in Still Standing For Culture, an activism collective, said. “The cultural spring has finally arrived."

—Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press
Pfizer, BioNTech seek EU’s OK to use COVID vaccine on kids

FILE – In this Monday, March 8, 2021 file photo, pupils queue for a socially distanced assembly at a school in in Manchester, England. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request to the European drug regulator for the approval of their coronavirus vaccine to be extended to include children aged 12 to 15 years old, in a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shot for the first time. (Jon Super/PA via AP, File)
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech have submitted a request to the European drug regulator for the approval of their coronavirus vaccine to be extended to include children 12 to 15 years old, in a move that could offer younger and less at-risk populations in Europe access to the shot for the first time.

In a statement Friday, the two pharmaceuticals said their submission to the European Medicines Agency is based on an advanced study in more than 2,000 adolescents that showed their vaccine to be safe and effective. The children will continue to be monitored for longer-term protection and safety for another two years.

BioNTech and Pfizer have previously requested their emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also be extended to children 12 to 15 years old.

—The Associated Press

Only 42% of fully vaccinated Washingtonians are men, and the gender divide is clearest in parts of Western Washington, a county-by-county look shows. Several forces are probably at work here, according to public health experts who are scrambling to find a message that resonates with the fence-sitters. And nationwide, researchers are realizing that it often won't help to pelt people with more facts. Instead, a clear set of psychological traits offers a new lens through which to understand the skepticism.

The new federal guidance on masks comes as COVID-19 infections rise in Washington, which might lead you to wonder whether it's wise to ease up. Our state’s health officials break this down in today's FAQ Friday. 

One key to preventing the virus' spread: the air students breathe. Are Washington schools doing enough with classroom ventilation?

Is it safe to return to something resembling pre-COVID life after vaccination? Several public health experts are describing the changes they're making in their own lives, and the precautions they're not letting go of yet.

You can score a vaccine at a Sounders game, starting this weekend. Speaking of which, evidence is mixed on the safety of big sporting events. Here are precautions to take if you go to one.

Emergency U.S. aid began arriving in India today, as burial grounds ran out of space and officials told residents to stay away from depleted vaccination centers. The Seattle area's Indian community is mobilizing to help. 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

