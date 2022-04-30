While unvaccinated people accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S. during most of the pandemic, a recent Washington Post data analysis of state and federal data found that older and immunocompromised individuals now run the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19 even if they’re vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration set tentative dates in June to run a public review, usually the final step in authorization, of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children in the U.S.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are, too.
A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled in order to close budget gaps.
Public school systems are beginning to feel the pinch from enrollment losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.Money for schools is driven partly by student headcounts, and emergency provisions in many states allowed schools to maintain funding at pre-pandemic levels. But like the billions of dollars of federal relief money that have helped schools weather the crisis, those measures were not meant to last forever.
In Olathe, Kansas, where the school system is cutting 140 jobs, Deputy Superintendent John Hutchison said the extra federal money merely put off the inevitable.
Now it is trimming millions of dollars from its budgets because enrollment, having peaked at more than 30,000 students in fall 2019, fell by around 900 in the first full school year of the pandemic. Less than 100 of those students have returned.
Families opting for homeschooling, private schools and other options sent enrollment down sharply in the first full school year of the pandemic, and generally it has been slow to recover.
Between fall 2019 and fall 2021, school districts across Washington state saw enrollments decline by 3.5%, with some districts seeing steeper drops than others, according to The Seattle Times. At the same time, the state’s home-schooled population ballooned, nearly doubling during the first full school year of the pandemic, 2020-21.
—Heather Hollingsworth and Annie Ma, The Associated Press
Advertising
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID
Much of Washington, D.C., is ready to party like it’s 2019, before the coronavirus, when the biggest risk at the annual White House press corps gala was more likely to be jokes that ruffled too many political feathers.
After the pandemic nixed the event in 2020 and 2021, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night, with Joe Biden as the first sitting president to attend in six years after Donald Trump shunned it while in office.
Comedy is also back, with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah as headliner. Celebrities are, too: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are expected to turn up, and the Funny or Die comedy studio is co-sponsoring an after-party. The event also draws a large swath of government officials and other prominent figures.
“Seeing the president of the United States come back, and the dinner come back, I think signals more than a pause in the pandemic,” said Harold Holzer, author of the book “The Presidents vs. The Press.” “We’re safe to talk to each other again.
“I think this relationship — even if it’s a one-night thing where witticisms are exchanged and people make fun of others and each other — it’s a very healthy thing.”