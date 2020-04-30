By

Editor’s note: This is a live account of updates from Thursday, April 30, as the events unfolded. Click here to find the latest extended coverage of the outbreak of the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2; the illness it causes, COVID-19; and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

As Washington residents and businesses continue to come up with ways to stay safe during quarantine — including using thermal cameras at airports to check for fevers — Gov. Jay Inslee is preparing to extend the state stay-at-home order. Inslee said he’ll outline a plan Friday on what reopening the state’s economy will look like once the threat from the novel coronavirus has receded.

Inslee also announced new guidance Wednesday that gives hospitals and health care providers a little more leeway as they seek to resume nonurgent medical procedures that were halted in response to the pandemic.

Much is unknown about the virus’ impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the U.S. coronavirus death toll is far higher than reported. Although the new data is partial, it illustrates how the virus is causing a surge in deaths in the places it has struck.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday afternoon.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

What will it take to reopen Washington now that Gov. Jay Inslee is extending his stay-home order? Inslee walked through the factors he's watching ahead of Friday's announcement of a "phased-in approach." He also gave health care providers more leeway to resume elective medical procedures.

As President Donald Trump's social distancing guidelines expire today, he is talking about a return to travel and massive campaign rallies in the not-too-distant future. Pressure is growing to ease lockdowns across the country as economies stagger but some states are resisting that pressure: California, for example, closed its beaches.

The frustrated minority fighting Washington's shutdown say there's more to their case than stereotypes. Meet some of them and read about their reasons.

An experimental drug has shown modest benefits against coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health says he's optimistic remdesivir will become “the standard of care.”

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is far higher than the about 60,000 reported, an analysis of CDC data suggests. Track the known cases as the virus spreads through our state and around the world. 

"I have never seen so many toes." Doctors are encountering "COVID toes" and other peculiar signs of hidden infections, especially in young people. They're also trying to understand why some patients who seem to be recovering crash suddenly in the second week.

Boeing's white-collar workers will bear the "higher percentage" of job cuts, CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday as he spoke about how the company will get smaller and cut jet production

Friday Harbor's mayor caused a stir by inviting a Seattle entrepreneur to visit during the stay-home order, so the mayor could perhaps try an unauthorized coronavirus treatment that's since drawn fire from the state.

 

