Editor’s note: This is a live account of updates from Thursday, April 30, as the events unfolded. Click here to find the latest extended coverage of the outbreak of the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2; the illness it causes, COVID-19; and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
As Washington residents and businesses continue to come up with ways to stay safe during quarantine — including using thermal cameras at airports to check for fevers — Gov. Jay Inslee is preparing to extend the state stay-at-home order. Inslee said he’ll outline a plan Friday on what reopening the state’s economy will look like once the threat from the novel coronavirus has receded.
Inslee also announced new guidance Wednesday that gives hospitals and health care providers a little more leeway as they seek to resume nonurgent medical procedures that were halted in response to the pandemic.
Much is unknown about the virus’ impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the U.S. coronavirus death toll is far higher than reported. Although the new data is partial, it illustrates how the virus is causing a surge in deaths in the places it has struck.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday afternoon.
Live updates:
Seattle University cuts pay, furloughs dozens of employees
Seattle University will begin mandatory and voluntary pay reductions of up to 20% and furlough 79 staffers to try to manage some of the economic damage caused by closing campus during the coronavirus outbreak, the university’s president announced Thursday.
In a letter to faculty and staff, Seattle University President Stephen Sundborg said the private school’s Cabinet and deans will take mandatory pay reductions of 10%, and will be asked to consider voluntary reductions of up to 20%. Upper-level administrators have been asked to take a voluntary reduction of 5 to 20%, and full-time faculty “have been invited to consider a voluntary reduction of 5 to 10%,” Sundborg wrote.
The 79 furloughed staff members will retain medical benefits and be eligible for unemployment, and the school intends to bring them back to work at the start of August, Sundborg said. The university has already lost $7 million as a result of moving to remote instruction and closing most residence halls, he wrote, and for fiscal year 2021, the school’s governing board plans a $9.1 million budget cut.
Sundborg said the university’s “full intent is to reopen campus in the fall,” but that “the beginning of the academic year will not look like it has in the traditional sense.” A university task force is weighing options including a blend of in-person and hybrid classes, along with strict social distancing and enhanced safety measures. Sundborg wrote that “a robust infrastructure for testing, tracing and isolation will need to be in place for all areas and aspects of our campus for an extended period of time.”
Nationally, higher education experts have speculated that the coronavirus will cause declines in enrollment this fall of up to 20%, and that some smaller private colleges may not survive the financial downturn.
As campaign to blame China ramps up, Trump officials are said to press spies to link virus and Wuhan labs
WASHINGTON — Senior Trump administration officials have pushed U.S. spy agencies to hunt for evidence to support an unsubstantiated theory that a government laboratory in Wuhan, China, was the origin of the coronavirus outbreak, according to current and former U.S. officials. The effort comes as President Donald Trump escalates a public campaign to blame China for the pandemic.
Some intelligence analysts are concerned that the pressure from administration officials will distort assessments about the virus and that they could be used as a political weapon in an intensifying battle with China over a disease that has infected more than 3 million people across the globe.
Read more here.
Seattle tops nation's coronavirus unemployment as statewide claims rocket
Newly available federal benefits helped draw more than 145,000 new unemployment claims in Washington state last week, pushing the state’s total to nearly three-quarters of a million as coronavirus continues to hammer the economy.
For the week ending April 25, the state received 145,757 initial claims for unemployment insurance, up nearly 75% from the number of claims received the prior week, according to figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The large increase came as initial jobless claims nationally dropped 18.5% to 3.8 million, the Labor Department reported
The surge in state claims — the state’s third-largest weekly number — came as tens of thousands of jobless workers who had been previously ineligible for state benefits took advantage of new federal coronavirus relief funds.
While Washington state is not among those with the highest rate of unemployment from coronavirus in the country, Seattle is the city most affected by unemployment due to the coronavirus, according to an analysis of unemployment data by WalletHub.
To identify where workers have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the online financial site compared 180 U.S. cities on how their unemployment rate has changed over time, both year over year and in the period between January and March 2020.
In Seattle, unemployment increased 86.92% between March 2019 and March 2020, the highest increase in the U.S. among cities compared, WalletHub reported. From January 2020 to March 2020, unemployment increased by 105.92%, with 24,006 unemployed people in March 2020 as compared to 11,658 in January this year, the third highest increase.
Officials with the Washington state Employment Security Department, which will report its own jobless figures later Thursday, had expected a surge in claims for unemployment insurance starting last week as the new federal benefits became available to state workers starting April 25.
The federal benefits, which flow through the state’s unemployment insurance system, were part of a $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus bill enacted in March and provide benefits for independent contractors and many other workers not typically eligible to claim unemployment insurance in Washington and other states. The federal package also includes a $600 weekly benefit for all unemployed workers and 13 additional weeks of benefits, which lifts Washington’s total to 39 weeks.
For weeks, the state Employment Security Department has braced for what department commissioner Suzi LeVine characterized as “a tsunami” of additional jobless claims as newly eligible applicants flooded the state’s overworked claims system.
State officials said last week that the new applicants could push Washington’s total number of initial and recurring claims, which stood at 605,514 for the week ending April 18, to as many as 1 million for the week ending April 25.
More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s.
Nationally, 30.3 million people have filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their work forces, according to The Associated Press. That is more people than live in the New York and Chicago metropolitan areas combined, and it’s by far the worst string of layoffs on record. It adds up to more than one in six American workers.
With more employers cutting payrolls to save money, economists have forecast that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since it reached 25% during the Great Depression.
Some outside reviews suggest that the number of job losses is likely even higher than is captured in the weekly unemployment claims. A poll by two academic economists, Alexander Bick and Adam Blandin, found that the U.S. economy may have lost 34 million jobs since mid-March, when the coronavirus shutdowns began.
Read the story on state unemployment here.
Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.
Quarantine Corner
Horror films have always been a means of escape. From goofy to grotesque, here are some to stream that are a scream.
Want to help local breweries and wineries stay afloat? Refresh your bar with these top picks, available online. You could also try the cocktail with a weird pantry ingredient that a star Seattle bartender showed off on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Catch up on the past 24 hours
What will it take to reopen Washington now that Gov. Jay Inslee is extending his stay-home order? Inslee walked through the factors he's watching ahead of Friday's announcement of a "phased-in approach." He also gave health care providers more leeway to resume elective medical procedures.
As President Donald Trump's social distancing guidelines expire today, he is talking about a return to travel and massive campaign rallies in the not-too-distant future. Pressure is growing to ease lockdowns across the country as economies stagger but some states are resisting that pressure: California, for example, closed its beaches.
The frustrated minority fighting Washington's shutdown say there's more to their case than stereotypes. Meet some of them and read about their reasons.
An experimental drug has shown modest benefits against coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health says he's optimistic remdesivir will become “the standard of care.”
The U.S. coronavirus death toll is far higher than the about 60,000 reported, an analysis of CDC data suggests. Track the known cases as the virus spreads through our state and around the world.
"I have never seen so many toes." Doctors are encountering "COVID toes" and other peculiar signs of hidden infections, especially in young people. They're also trying to understand why some patients who seem to be recovering crash suddenly in the second week.
Boeing's white-collar workers will bear the "higher percentage" of job cuts, CEO Dave Calhoun said Wednesday as he spoke about how the company will get smaller and cut jet production
Friday Harbor's mayor caused a stir by inviting a Seattle entrepreneur to visit during the stay-home order, so the mayor could perhaps try an unauthorized coronavirus treatment that's since drawn fire from the state.
Coronavirus resources
- What to do if you're sick: Call your doctor and stay home
- Should children wear masks? Here's what doctors say
- Tips for safely ordering and picking up takeout food during the pandemic
- There's so much coronavirus information out there. Here's how to make sense of it
- "Opening Up America": Guidelines from White House, CDC
- What you should have in your medicine cabinet, just in case
- Tips for cleaning, disinfecting your home and your phone
- Sign up for breaking news alerts
- More on coronavirus »
How is this outbreak affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Gov. Inslee to extend coronavirus stay-at-home order, outline how Washington's economy will reopen
- Coronavirus daily news updates, April 29: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the nation
- Possible extension of Washington's coronavirus stay-home order could come later this week; officials discussing reopening by region
- It's starting to feel like Republicans want to have a 'chickenpox party' for coronavirus in the whole of Washington state
- Costco to require masks for shoppers to protect against coronavirus