Editor’s note: This is a live account of updates from Thursday, April 30, as the events unfolded. Click here to find the latest extended coverage of the outbreak of the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2; the illness it causes, COVID-19; and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

As Washington residents and businesses continue to come up with ways to stay safe during quarantine — including using thermal cameras at airports to check for fevers — Gov. Jay Inslee is preparing to extend the state stay-at-home order. Inslee said he’ll outline a plan Friday on what reopening the state’s economy will look like once the threat from the novel coronavirus has receded.

Inslee also announced new guidance Wednesday that gives hospitals and health care providers a little more leeway as they seek to resume nonurgent medical procedures that were halted in response to the pandemic.

Much is unknown about the virus’ impact. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the U.S. coronavirus death toll is far higher than reported. Although the new data is partial, it illustrates how the virus is causing a surge in deaths in the places it has struck.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

President Trump will delivers remarks on protecting America’s seniors today at 1 p.m. You can watch here:

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Wednesday afternoon.

Advertising