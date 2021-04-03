COVID-19 is spreading more quickly than people can be vaccinated, and cases and hospitalizations are climbing throughout King County, creating concerns over the pace of reopening. If cases continue to climb over the next week or two, the county may return to the more-limited Phase 2 of the reopening plan, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said Friday. Less than two weeks ago, on March 22, Washington state entered Phase 3, which allows for up to 10 people from different households to gather indoors, and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people. A recent increase in hospitalizations over the past few weeks is attributed in part to coronavirus variants. More than 600 cases of variants have been detected in King County, and the number continues to grow.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on Friday to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward, the Associated Press reported. Still, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky urged caution and said she would “advocate against general travel overall” given the rising number of infections. According to the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. — or about 30% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose.

Governor Inslee announced this week that all people 16 years and older will become eligible for vaccination on April 15. That means more than 6 million more people will be eligible. Public health experts urge patience as it could take weeks to get an appointment.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.