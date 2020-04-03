Prepare to hunker down longer: Gov. Jay Inslee has added nearly a month to the stay-home order that has closed thousands of businesses, public schools and much of society. Here are the do’s and don’ts under his order, as cities everywhere confront how far police should go to enforce lockdowns. Meanwhile, researchers are making some strides; the Food and Drug Administration approved a new test for coronavirus antibodies, the first for use in the United States.

The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 601 cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19 Thursday night, totaling 6,585 cases and 262 fatalities in Washington. The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,609 people have fallen ill and 175 have died. The state has recently struggled to report these numbers in a timely manner, a problem it blames on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.

