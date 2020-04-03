By

Prepare to hunker down longer: Gov. Jay Inslee has added nearly a month to the stay-home order that has closed thousands of businesses, public schools and much of society. Here are the do’s and don’ts under his order, as cities everywhere confront how far police should go to enforce lockdowns. Meanwhile, researchers are making some strides; the Food and Drug Administration approved a new test for coronavirus antibodies, the first for use in the United States.

The state Department of Health confirmed an additional 601 cases and 15 deaths from COVID-19 Thursday night, totaling 6,585 cases and 262 fatalities in Washington. The bulk of the cases remain in King County, where 2,609 people have fallen ill and 175 have died. The state has recently struggled to report these numbers in a timely manner, a problem it blames on a flood of data swamping the state’s disease-reporting system. The technical difficulties are partially blinding health officials and the public to the latest information about the disease’s spread.

Throughout today, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Thursday evening.

Resources

More

Live updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Many Americans should wear face coverings. The White House is poised to make that recommendation, which appears more limited than what the CDC urges.

The FDA has approved a new coronavirus blood test that could be a key part of helping Americans resume a more normal life. Washington state, though, has a different testing focus.

Life Care Center of Kirkland, the epicenter of the Seattle-area coronavirus outbreak, faces a $611,000 fine for its "systemic failure" to provide care.

Ten homeless men who were staying in a motel in Kirkland moved to a hotel in Bellevue on Thursday, including James Pounds, left, and Kim Larson. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Ten homeless men who were staying in a motel in Kirkland moved to a hotel in Bellevue on Thursday, including James Pounds, left, and Kim Larson. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

King County is moving hundreds of homeless people into hotels to prevent the virus from spreading through shelters. It means peaceful rest, bubble baths — and questions about what happens next.

Bus drivers are confronting a role they never imagined on the front lines of the pandemic. They're feeling "afraid out there by themselves" and calling for more safeguards.

Easter, Passover and Ramadan re-imagined: Seattle’s faith communities are finding innovative ways to mark the holidays together — and to grow their numbers.

Seattle Archbishop Paul D. Etienne offers Mass on March 15, the first Sunday after public Masses were suspended but before Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order was enacted. The Archdiocese of Seattle has been livestreaming Mass with the archbishop, and will livestream Holy Week services. In this photo are also videographer Patty Lewis, cantor David Hoffman and organist Joseph Adam. (Maria Laughlin)
Seattle Archbishop Paul D. Etienne offers Mass on March 15, the first Sunday after public Masses were suspended but before Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order was enacted. The Archdiocese of Seattle has been livestreaming Mass with the archbishop, and will livestream Holy Week services. In this photo are also videographer Patty Lewis, cantor David Hoffman and organist Joseph Adam. (Maria Laughlin)

As Amazon grappled with infections among its workers, executives tried to tar one employee who was fired after organizing a coronavirus walkout, a leaked memo shows.

"Until we hear the field is closed, we still play." Washington's high-school coaches are trying to coach from afar in case there's still a season.

As infections surge past 1 million worldwide, the Olympic Athletes Village in Tokyo may become a coronavirus hospital.

What will the economy be like when coronavirus passes? Expect unprecedented rough seas full of the dangers of unintended consequences, columnist Jon Talton writes.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Here's help

How to get your stimulus check: For some people, it will arrive automatically; for others, it will require action. There's an important update for Social Security beneficiaries and senior citizens.

If you need food, child care or financial help, we've gathered these resources to support the community.

Your turn to help? Here are ways to do that, from making masks to donating cash for those who are struggling.

Beware of Zoom bombing, in which intruders hack your Zoom video conference, spew hate speech and show porn. Here's how to prevent it.

—Kris Higginson

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you?

What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories