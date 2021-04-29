By
 

Washington State University will require proof that students and staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to live or work on campus, the university announced Wednesday. WSU is Washington’s first public university to announce vaccine requirements. It joins Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University, two private universities that mandated vaccines for students earlier this month. The University of Washington, Western Washington University, The Evergreen State College and Central Washington University haven’t announced mandates but are strongly urging staff and students to get vaccinated.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is putting 15 counties that encompass the state’s biggest cities into the state’s extreme risk category starting Friday, imposing restrictions that include banning indoor restaurant dining. As Brown issued her order on Tuesday, she said rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to order new restrictions next week for several counties, likely including the state’s largest, that would force businesses and churches to reduce their indoor gathering capacity from 50% to 25%. Inslee will decide which counties need to be rolled back to Phase 2 of his reopening plan after an evaluation of public health safety benchmark numbers.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. 

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine Corner

Be nice to your mom, or any mother in your life. These 10 scrumptious takeout options could give her a nice nice break from cooking on Mother's Day.

This spring and summer abound with exciting new books for young adult readers. Two teen writers reviewed several for us.

It’s National Shrimp Scampi Day. But it’s also a Thursday, and who needs the fuss? Perhaps better for a weeknight: this recipe for spiced ginger shrimp with burst tomatoes.

—Julie Hanson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in our state among all age groups but for those over 60. Among people who are 65 and older, the unvaccinated are being hospitalized at a rate nearly 10 times higher than their vaccinated counterparts.

A sparse crowd lines up for the COVID-19 vaccine at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle Wednesday. There are still several thousand first- and second-dose appointments available across the four city-affiliated vaccine sites this week. With all Washington adults eligible and 40% of residents having received at least a first dose, vaccine appointments are now seemingly abundant. Looking for a shot for yourself or a loved one? Here’s our updated guide

As the pandemic ravages India, the large Indian-American community in the Puget Sound area is fighting feelings of desperation and helplessness -- and finding creative ways to help.

Colleges are hoping for a return to a more traditional, in-person experience in the fall. On at least three campuses in our state, that means vaccination will be mandatory.

When most of the U.S. went into lockdown over a year ago, some predicted a baby boom would result. Well, the numbers are in -- and they’re surprising.

Gyms and fitness studios have been a no-no for much of the pandemic. With more and more people vaccinated, is it safe to go back?

Germany is getting serious in its crackdown on a QAnon-type group that has become increasingly aggressive in its coronavirus denial activities.

—Julie Hanson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories