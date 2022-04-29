The Washington Supreme Court unanimously rejected a recall effort alleging that Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders to limit gatherings and activities during the pandemic to protect public health infringed on people’s rights.

The justices upheld a previous Thurston County Superior Court decision stating that the charges the citizen group presented against Inslee did not provide sufficient factual or legal grounds to justify a recall.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 caused around a quarter of the 106 work-related deaths reported in Washington in 2021, according to the state Department of Labor & Industries.

In an effort to offer a COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest children, Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The company said two kid doses were about 40% to 50% effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms and presented their data to the agency.

