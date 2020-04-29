State officials are looking at reopening some regions sooner than others as Gov. Jay Inslee gets ready to reshape his stay-home order and extend it beyond May 4. One key difference: outdoor spaces, which will look and feel different as some limits are lifted. Here’s what to expect when parks and trails begin reopening.

Meanwhile, a group representing the state’s hospitals is asking Inslee to allow more elective health care procedures to resume, and President Donald Trump is ordering other industries — such as meat processing plants — to stay open.

