State officials are looking at reopening some regions sooner than others as Gov. Jay Inslee gets ready to reshape his stay-home order and extend it beyond May 4. One key difference: outdoor spaces, which will look and feel different as some limits are lifted. Here’s what to expect when parks and trails begin reopening.

Meanwhile, a group representing the state’s hospitals is asking Inslee to allow more elective health care procedures to resume, and President Donald Trump is ordering other industries — such as meat processing plants — to stay open.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.

Homer’s roast chicken, with crispy skin and juicy meat, is cooked textbook perfect. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Where is Seattle’s best roast chicken? Our food writers are hot on the case of that and other delights with their picks for three takeout spots to love. And we've been updating this list of places that offer takeout and/or delivery.

Need something new to watch? "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Hollywood" are among the top new streams of the week.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Boeing today said it will slash more than 15% of jobs in its Seattle-based Commercial Airplanes division and some smaller units as it pares the total work force by 10%. The company also announced production cuts and a $641 million quarterly loss. Starbucks took a tumble, too, and warned that things will get worse before they get better.

Don't get fooled by fake coronavirus treatments, cures or vaccines. Companies in Seattle and Olympia are among those targeted in a growing crackdown nationwide by government agencies.

Doctors and hospitals are urging Inslee to let elective health care procedures restart, saying they have the capacity to treat patients who are suffering in the wait for care. The governor says he's working on a plan.

Telemedicine is free because of the coronavirus ... right? Patients are angry after getting billed for calling their doctor.

Workers wait outside of the JBS meat processing plan in Greeley, Colo., on Monday. (Photo for The Washington Post by Chet Strange)
A new presidential order calls meat plants "critical" to keep them open amid concerns over shortages after thousands of workers fell ill. Here's a Q&A on what the supply-chain mess will mean for consumers. And are frozen foods next? An Oregon plant that processes millions of pounds annually has closed amid an outbreak.

Costco is requiring shoppers to wear masks and putting other new safety measures in place.

The Port of Seattle has delayed a controversial cruise terminal and shaved its budget. Revenue projections are worsening, including at Sea-Tac Airport.

Washington state's feel-good story of how everybody came together to let scientists take the lead is giving way, columnist Danny Westneat writes, and it’s starting to feel like Republicans want to have a "chickenpox party" for coronavirus in the whole state.

What happens when you emerge after 33 days in strict lockdown? A rush to indulge some serious cravings, New Zealand is finding.

Surfers prepare to enter the water at sunrise surf at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. New Zealand eased its strict lockdown restrictions to level three at midnight to open up certain sections of the economy, but social distancing rules will still apply. (Mark Baker / The Associated Press)
—Kris Higginson

