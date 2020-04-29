Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.
Don't get fooled by fake coronavirus treatments, cures or vaccines.Companies in Seattle and Olympia are among those targeted in a growing crackdown nationwide by government agencies.
Doctors and hospitals are urging Inslee to let elective health care procedures restart, saying they have the capacity to treat patients who are suffering in the wait for care. The governor says he's working on a plan.
A new presidential order calls meat plants "critical" to keep them open amid concerns over shortages after thousands of workers fell ill. Here's a Q&A on what the supply-chain mess will mean for consumers. And are frozen foods next? An Oregon plant that processes millions of pounds annually has closed amid an outbreak.
Washington state's feel-good story of how everybody came together to let scientists take the lead is giving way, columnist Danny Westneat writes, and it’s starting to feel like Republicans want to have a "chickenpox party" for coronavirus in the whole state.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.