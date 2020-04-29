Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Tuesday afternoon.
A coronavirus outbreak at National Frozen Foods has grown to 18 cases at the Albany, Oregon, facility and temporarily halted processing.
The Public Health Director of Linn County said Tuesday there are 18 cases of COVID-19 at the plant and a total of 81 cases in the county, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Processing remained shut at the facility, which processes beans, cut corn, squash, vegetable purées and cream-style corn, said Michael Beranbaum, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local Union No. 670, which represents about 270 workers at National Frozen Foods in Albany.
The company voluntarily shut down processing on Friday so a deep clean could be conducted.
“They’ve been cleared by the Health Department to restart operations. The only problem is, they really can’t start until all of the employees get tested. My understanding is that they’ve been calling everybody in to get tested. I don’t know how long it will take for results to be available,” Beranbaum said.
Don't get fooled by fake coronavirus treatments, cures or vaccines.Companies in Seattle and Olympia are among those targeted in a growing crackdown nationwide by government agencies.
Doctors and hospitals are urging Inslee to let elective health care procedures restart, saying they have the capacity to treat patients who are suffering in the wait for care. The governor says he's working on a plan.
A new presidential order calls meat plants "critical" to keep them open amid concerns over shortages after thousands of workers fell ill. Here's a Q&A on what the supply-chain mess will mean for consumers. And are frozen foods next? An Oregon plant that processes millions of pounds annually has closed amid an outbreak.
Washington state's feel-good story of how everybody came together to let scientists take the lead is giving way, columnist Danny Westneat writes, and it’s starting to feel like Republicans want to have a "chickenpox party" for coronavirus in the whole state.
