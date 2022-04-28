While the Justice Department is set to appeal a district judge’s ruling to end mask mandates on mass transit and airplanes, flight attendants shared their elation and anxieties about no longer having to enforce the mandate.

The country’s top infectious-disease expert said the U.S. is “out of the pandemic phase,” noting the decline in reported COVID-19 cases and deaths, but pointed out that on the global scale, the pandemic remains.

Meanwhile, Pfizer officials asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 booster shot for children ages 5 to 11 on an emergency basis to provide children with additional protections against COVID-19.

The company submitted data to the agency showing that a booster shot given about 6 months after the second vaccine dose provided a strong immune response.

