Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that Washington will partially reopen outdoor recreation activities May 5, including many previously shuttered state parks, public lands and boat ramps as well as recreational hunting and fishing. Public gatherings and team sports will remain prohibited, he said, and the timeline for next steps will depend on data. In King County, the transmission of the coronavirus has likely plateaued, according to a local research institute.
Meanwhile, Colorado and Nevada have joined the Western States Pact created by Washington, California and Oregon to coordinate how they phase down their stay-home orders and reboot their economies. Other states, including Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida, have moved to partially reopen.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates from Seattle Times journalists and others on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.
Boeing is likely to feel the pandemic's effects through 2023 and beyond, its CEO told shareholders yesterday as he offered an indirect glimpse at the sweep of the cuts ahead. Boeing also told workers what it’s offering to those willing to take a voluntary layoff.
Banks have temporarily closed scores of Seattle-area branches to minimize in-person interactions. Will customers come back, or keep banking online? It's "a bit of an experiment."
Widespread testing is seen as crucial to ending stay-home orders. How will it happen? Pressure is mounting on the president, who yesterday issued guidance that left states in charge.
Students' desks should be six feet apart and restaurants should consider disposable plates, according to a draft of the CDC's new guidance on how states should ease restrictions. President Donald Trump yesterday drew skepticism when he told governors to "seriously consider" reopening schools before the end of the academic year.
In the race for a vaccine, Oxford University scientists are leaping ahead. They're testing their creation on 6,000 people by the end of next month, and hoping to make the first doses available by September.
The way these tests were done "put us all at risk":Workers exposed to coronavirus are describing how they had to jam into a crowded hallway at Western State Hospital in Lakewood to be tested by people without gloves. It's another example of the state's failure to protect staff and patients there, workers say.
Meat won't vanish from supermarkets. But virus outbreaks at meat plants mean store shelves — and price tags — may soon look different.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.