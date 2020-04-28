Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that Washington will partially reopen outdoor recreation activities May 5, including many previously shuttered state parks, public lands and boat ramps as well as recreational hunting and fishing. Public gatherings and team sports will remain prohibited, he said, and the timeline for next steps will depend on data. In King County, the transmission of the coronavirus has likely plateaued, according to a local research institute.

Meanwhile, Colorado and Nevada have joined the Western States Pact created by Washington, California and Oregon to coordinate how they phase down their stay-home orders and reboot their economies. Other states, including Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida, have moved to partially reopen.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Monday afternoon.