Amazon hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its warehouse and delivery workers in Washington state Monday, setting up in a conference room off the company’s warehouse floor in Kent. By the end of the clinic Saturday, the company aims to have given thousands of its Washington warehouse and delivery workers, contractors and their families the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A second vaccination clinic will open Tuesday at a Spokane warehouse, followed by additional vaccination opportunities at other Amazon facilities in the state, company spokesperson Karen Riley Sawyer said.

With new variants of COVID-19 still arriving and a third wave raging across parts of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself squeezed between two groups: On one side are critics including doctors and the premiers of Ontario and Quebec, who say loopholes in its travel rules and weak controls at airports have made the situation worse. On the other are businesses calling for the prime minister to loosen restrictions, or at least outline a plan for doing so. In a country that sends more than 70% of its exports to the U.S., the border matters a lot. Trucks and trains continue to move goods despite the pandemic, but Canada’s tourism and travel-related businesses lost an estimated $15.6 billions in revenue last year from the plunge in international visitors.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

