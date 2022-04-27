The White House’s new COVID-19 coordinator said that even as the U.S. remains watchful for new coronavirus variants and faces an increase in reported cases, the administration is not looking to prevent every infection.
Dr. Ashish Jha added that though the 300 average of daily COVID-19 deaths is “still too high,” the rate of COVID-19 deaths against reported infections is a promising change.
Meanwhile, Britain’s Health Security Agency analyzed eight studies and reported that six of the studies found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could reduce the risk of long COVID. However, the other two studies found that the vaccine did not conclusively reduce the risk of long COVID.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see the rest of our coronavirus coverage and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
United States is ‘out of the pandemic phase,’ Fauci says
The United States is finally “out of the pandemic phase,” the country’s top infectious-disease expert said in a television interview Tuesday, as cases and hospitalizations are notably down, and mask mandates are all but gone.
“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Tuesday on PBS’s “NewsHour,” when asked by anchor Judy Woodruff if the country was near the end of the pandemic.
Fauci expanded on, and clarified, his views in an interview Wednesday morning with The Washington Post, saying the global pandemic is ongoing but the United States is transitioning to a period in which the virus is no longer causing the level of hospitalization and death seen during the omicron wave of infection this past winter.
“The world is still in a pandemic. There’s no doubt about that. Don’t anybody get any misinterpretation of that. We are still experiencing a pandemic,” Fauci said.
He said the United States was in the “full-blown pandemic phase” in the winter, then entered a period he refers to as the “deceleration” phase. The country is transitioning, he said, to the control phase.