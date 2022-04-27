The White House’s new COVID-19 coordinator said that even as the U.S. remains watchful for new coronavirus variants and faces an increase in reported cases, the administration is not looking to prevent every infection.

Dr. Ashish Jha added that though the 300 average of daily COVID-19 deaths is “still too high,” the rate of COVID-19 deaths against reported infections is a promising change.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Health Security Agency analyzed eight studies and reported that six of the studies found that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine could reduce the risk of long COVID. However, the other two studies found that the vaccine did not conclusively reduce the risk of long COVID.

